A Look Back for December 23, 2020

From The Clarkston News archives

25 years ago – 1995

“Injured teen home for the holidays” It wasn’t exactly what she had been expecting for Christmas, but Danielle Weddle was glad to have her big brother, Derek, home and safe this year. Derek was on his way to school and was hit by a car as he crossed M-15 at Middle Lake Road.

“Here they come a-caroling” Students in Sally Smith’s Bailey Lake Elementary fifth-grade class decided to make holidays brighter for others as they donated to Lighthouse Clarkston

“Christmas has gone to the dogs” The customers at Pete’s Coney Island loved their hot dogs – even when they were hanging from a Christmas tree. The Zull family made and decorated the tree in their restaurant with ornaments looking like the favorite food.

50 years ago – 1970

“’New Town’ concept explained” The “New Town” concept was presented during the Independence Township Board meeting and included to set a definite figure of growth for a given area, like the township, then plan and design new towns.

“Fifth grade present ‘A Christmas Carol’” The fifth graders of Mrs. Kenneth Hauser’s class at North Sashabaw School presented the play, “A Christmas Carol” by Charles Dickens.

“Around town” The holiday season got off to a spirited start on Dec. 19 when 104 friends, relatives and neighbors met at the French Cellar at Howes Lanes for a Christmas party. Mrs. Richard Bullen and Mrs. Robert Waters planned the party which included dinner and dancing.

75 years ago – 1945

“Carolers prepare for Christmas Eve” The young people of the Methodist church, under the direction of Thomas S. Boyns, were preparing to sing the Christmas carols on Christmas Eve as they had in years past.

“Plans complete for community party on Christmas Eve” The folks in Clarkston and community were looking forward to the happy and colorful annual Christmas Eve party, sponsored by the Rotary Club. The large lighted tree on the south west corner of Main and Washington streets would be the center of attention.

“Our boys and girls in service” Lieut. Edward J. Quinn and his wife, Lieut. Ruth Quinn, arrived on Saturday from Troy, New York, to spend Christmas with her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Leland E. Masters of Maple Drive.