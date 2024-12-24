A Look Back for December 24, 2024

From The Clarkston News archives

25 years ago – 1999

Salary packages OK’d for full-time elected officials: Less than two weeks from the new year, 1999 compensation packages were finally approved for the top three officials of Independence Township. The 1999 salaries approved included $60,500 for supervisor and $54,000 each for clerk and treasurer. The new auto allowance policy also passed which meant starting with the 2000 election year only an auto stipend would be available. The elected officials could continue to lease their township cars until that time.

Kids give witty, honest answers to Y2K concerns: An interview with a group of Sashabaw Middle School sixth graders from Angela Pegouskie’s class provided interesting responses to the brouhaha surrounding Y2K. The students were asked to give predictions for the coming year. Alex John said assurance from his father, a communications worker, made him positive computer glitches woulding happen – at least in new computer models. Lisa Sickman said her family wasn’t worried about flying over the holiday, sharing she thought problems would be minor across the country.

An Andersonville Merry Christmas: Children at Andersonville Elementary were treated to a singalong mixed with great performances by dancers and gymnasts from On-Stage, a dance school in Holly. The students, from kindergarten through fifth grade, also sang a variety of songs and carols like “Jingle Bells” and “Deck the Halls.”

50 years ago – 1974

Students gather clothing: In one week, the student council of Clarkston Junior High School collected over 2,000 articles of clothing for the independence center. All of the social studies classes participated. Linda Dewey’s first hour geography class collected the most with a total of 878 articles of clothing.

Laundromat, learning experience: After many weeks of preparation, Nancy Huff’s learning resources class at North Sashabaw Elementary visited the Town Tub laundromat on Pontiac Lake Road in Waterford to put new skills to use. Mrs. Huff had her class sharpen skills in counting money, making change and identifying coins before making the field trip. The students were also coached in cup measurement, telling time, reading clothes labels, and sorting and folding clothes.

Sashabaw wrestlers have 16 wins: The Sashabaw Junior High wrestlers defeated a tough Lake Orion East team by one point, 31-30. The win extended the Cougar winning streak to 16 in a row. The decisive match was in the 185-pound weight class with Cougar Syd Standring winning, 15-4.

75 years ago – 1949

Rotary Anns have Christmas party: The Clarkston Rotary Anns enjoyed a Christmas party at the Old Plantation Inn on Dixie Highway. The group enjoyed a delicious chicken dinner after which they sang a couple of songs and then took part in a program arranged and directed by Mrs. Earl Terry.

Classrooms needed at Clarkston school: The Board of Education held a special meeting to consider the need for new classrooms to accommodate the steadily increasing number of students attending Clarkston Public Schools. Architect L. J. Heenan, of Pontiac, was authorized to make a survey of the present combination grade and high school buildings, to study the building in relation to the number of currently enrolled, to plan for increased enrollment and for the large number of preschool age children who would be students within five years.

Clarkston wins over tough league foe: The Clarkston Boys Varsity Basketball traveled to Country Day to meet its strongest league competition. The Wolves hit their stride in the last quarter and outscored Country Day by six points to win, 45-34.