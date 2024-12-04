A Look Back for December 4, 2024

From The Clarkston News archives

25 years ago – 1999

Revitalizing Clarkston: There was a major movement across the country to revitalize its downtown and Clarkston had at least one key to a successful revitalization – its history. It was part of the message from city planner Doyle Hyatt, of HyattPalma, Inc., the firm hired to develop an action plan for revitalizing downtown Clarkston. He said when looking for an image or theme to represent the city, “be true to yourself. History sells like crazy. It plays extremely well all over the nation…and plays well in the avenue of commerce.”

Prancer, meet Dancer: When Fox 2 WJBK-TV Detroit called on area youth dancers, Kiley Doerr answered. Ten-year-old Doerr, of Clarkston, was chosen at random from hundreds of entries to meet the Rockettes. Doerr and 11 other girls from the metro Detroit area received a free dance lesson from the famous group. Doerr also won four tickets to the “Radio City Christmas Spectacular, Starring the Radio City Roxettes” at the Fox Theatre.

Clarkston passes first test: It wasn’t the easiest way to start the season, but the hard way still worked as the Clarkston Boys Varsity Basketball team got a good test from Oak Park. The Wolves emerged with a solid 70-59 season opening win at home. “I’m extremely happy with the win,” said Dan Fife, head coach. “The kids played hard, and all 12 got in the game in the first half, and I don’t ever remember doing that. We got some great efforts.”

50 years ago – 1974

Seventeen inches of snow strands area: Clarkston and the surrounding area dug out slowly from Sunday’s record snowfall of 17 inches, as computed by Ron Boughner in the Sashabaw area. Schools were closed on Monday with Clarkston Junior High School turned into an aid station for some 50 travelers on Sunday night. Schools were also ordered closed on Tuesday as back roads continued to be dug out. Mail delivery was cancelled on Monday, according to Ray Klein, Clarkston postmaster. He shared a truck out from Royal Oak with the Sunday afternoon delivery of mail had taken from 4 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Monday to get back to the home office.

Voc school students find employment: Considering the dismal employment picture in Michigan, Herb Olson, the principal of the Northwest Oakland Vocational Education Center, said he was quite proud of the center’s job placement for 1974 graduates. Placement coordinator Daniel Manthei conducted a follow-up study of 78 June graduates of Clarkston High School who attended the vocational school and found 76 percent were employed in which 52 percent were employed in fields related to courses taken at the vocational center.

Jukebox a hit at Sashabaw: Sashabaw Junior High School acquired a jukebox, courtesy of the student government. Principal Gus Birtsas said, “I think it’s great. The kids are really taking good care of it.” Students echoed his thoughts with Patty Jo Duva sharing, “It’s great. It shows real spirit and responsibility.” Hit recordings included B.T.O., Bad Company, Aerosmith, David Bowie and others.

75 years ago – 1949

Donate a Rotary Ann Christmas dress: The Clarkston Rotary Anns met at the home of Mrs. Harry B. Yoh with Mrs. Ronald Walter as co-hostess. The historians reported that they had started work on the club’s scrapbook and had it on display. Each member was asked to furnish the historians with a small picture of themselves. The biggest feature of the meeting was the display of dresses that would be given to girls, aged 6- to- 11-year-old, at Christmas time. The group was pleased with the number of dresses received.

Clarkston locals: Mr. and Mrs. L. A. Volberding along with Mary Lee and Bud spent the weekend in Elmhurst, Ill., where they attended the wedding of Mrs. Volberding’s niece and the engagement announcement of Helen Cox, also a niece of Mrs. Volberding. Helen once made her home with the Volberdings years ago and was employed at Clarkston State Bank.

The Hilltopper: The first year Home Economics class had a luncheon in which they invited six teachers – Mr. Bonner, Miss Laird, Miss Etzler, Mrs. Coltson, Mr. Heimburger and Mrs. Vliet. The second year Home Economics class was sewing and trying to get their garments done. The third year class had gathered up the last pieces of material and were adding them to their garment, which most of them had nearly finished.