A Look Back for December 6, 2023

From The Clarkston News archives

25 years ago – 1998

New trucks to roll into fire dept.: The Independence Township Board of Trustees authorized the purchase of seven brand-new vehicles for the fire department, Dec. 1. The township planned to buy three engines, two tankers, a rescue truck and a ladder truck over the next ten years, financed from the fire department’s operating budget, estimated to be $2,385,054 in 1999.

Federal grant helps cops be more efficient: The Oakland County Sheriff’s Department and the city of Clarkston police department were part of a law enforcement consortium that received more than $17 million in federal grant money to upgrade computer systems and make law enforcement agencies more time efficient.

Icers send River Rouge up the creek: The offense was in high gear for the Clarkston Hockey team as they defeated River Rouge, 17-0. Jon Bemis led the scoring parade with a three-goal hat trick. Scoring twice for the Wolves were: Jay Manojlovich, Adam Postal, Jeremy Gabriel and Steve Janowiak. Bill Kalush, Tom Newman, Anthony Facione, Ryan MacKinnon, Jason Stoecker and Nick Turner had one each.

50 years ago – 1973

Foster landfill halted: Attorneys fighting a landfill on Foster Road won a permanent injunction against the operation, but the case was not closed. Oakland County Circuit Judge William Beer ruled the permanent injunction would be granted “in lieu of a license from the state.” He added, “I did not mean to indicate that no other decisions may be made. He advised attorneys representing Independence Township and neighboring residents of the site to confer privately before returning to his court.

Clarkston girls win district trophy: The Clarkston High School Girls Varsity Basketball team won the district competition, taking their overall record to 17-0. They opened the tournament with wins over Romeo, 49-17; and Waterford Kettering, 66-19. In the district’s final game, Clarkston played Lapeer and won the game, 63-17. Cindy Hunt led with 24 points, with 20 scored in the first half. Cathy Bunton scored ten points.

Springing up: Rev. Bob and Beverly Walters of Church Street were happy to see their parents during the past week. Bob’s parents, Ralph and Clara Walters, came for five days from their home in Decatur, Illinois. Bev’s parents, Fred and Marvel Eastman, came for the weekend from Detroit to visit and to share the advent celebration and pot luck supper at Calvary Lutheran Church.

75 years ago – 1948

Local fire alarms citizens: Around 6:30 p.m. on Friday, a motorist driving through Clarkston noticed what seemed to be a fire in the back of the house on Main Street occupied by the Bob Parkers. He told the fellows at Roy’s Service Station and they called the fire fighters. The fire seemed to start in the refrigerator and crept up the wall of the kitchen to the roof. Most of the Parkers’ belongings were saved. For the time being, Mr. and Mrs. Parker were staying at Caribou Inn with their son-in-law and daughter until the back part of the house was rebuilt.

Clarkston locals: Mr. and Mrs. Richard Masters were receiving congratulations on the birth of their first child, Barbara Ann, who was born Saturday, December 4. The grandparents were Mr. and Mrs. George Stitt of Andersonville Road in Waterford; and Mr. and Mrs. L. E. Masters of Maple Drive in Clarkston.

The Hilltopper: The Kindergarten children were enjoying film. On Friday, they saw Peter Rabbit, The Gingerbread Boys and The Ugly Duckling. They had two new boys in the class: Barry Norman and Gerald Shook. The class was also learning several Christmas carols and started making Christmas decorations for their room.