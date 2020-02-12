A Look Back for February 12, 2020

From The Clarkston News archives

25 years ago – 1995

“Preservation comes to the forefront” The Historic and Rural Preservation Plan for Independence Township was shared with the main goal, what started in the early 1820s in Independence Township should not be lost because of progress and growth but should be included.

“The not-so-secret garden” With hands, hoes and hearts, students and staff from Sashabaw Middle School transformed a neglected courtyard at the back of the school’s cafeteria into a place of beauty and purpose. The dream began when Ellen Whitehead, school secretary and head of Students for a Better World, noticed the overgrown space.

“Can you spell allysaurus?” Jean Bierlein’s second-grade class at Pine Knob Elementary made dinosaur skeletons as part of their extinct animal study. Robbie Clark showed off the platypus he made and Allison Kanous made an allysaurus because it sounded like her name.

50 years ago – 1970

“Tributes from afar” A capacity crowd of 350 people met at Clarkston High School to honor Elizabeth Ronk on her recent retirement as Clarkston’s Postmaster after 34 years, Feb. 9.

“Around the town” The Floyd Towers on Main Street are over their recent bout with the flu. No one is happier than Gail. She had to postpone her birthday party until later but everyone still had fun going tobogganing near Parke Lake and back to the Tower household for dinner.

“Wolverines roll” The Clarkston Freshman Basketball team scored their highest amount of points as they defeated Waterford’s Mason Junior High, 74-66. Bruce Soulby led with 28 points.

75 years ago – 1945

“Our boys and girls in the service” William Parker sent a thank you to folks in Clarkston and Independence Township for the grand Christmas package he received. He was stationed at Erie, Pa. before going to the Coast Guard Training Station at Atlantic City.

“Clarkston locals” Jo Anne Merrill was entertained on her tenth birthday by her mother, Mrs. Robert Merrill. Guests included residents from Clarkston and Dearborn.

“Parents to help classes get awards” The Clarkston Parent Teacher Association decided to give an award to the elementary classroom with the most parents at the next PTA meeting.