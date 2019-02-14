A Look Back for February 13, 2019

From The Clarkston News archives

15 years ago – 2004

“Students will ‘Pay to Play’” The Clarkston Community Schools administration still had “soft” numbers and not enough details as they adopted a conceptual plan to save $1.9 million in the 2004-2005 budget. The board vote was not unanimous as Tony Miller opposed “pay-to-participate” athletics and yet-to-be-finalized proposal to privatize custodial services.

“Dad can cut the rug” The dance floor was packed as many enjoyed music and activities at the cafeteria in Clarkston Middle School for the annual Daddy/Daughter dance.

“Couple serve community on water” Lakefront living led to years of community service for Skip and Sheryl Wendt. Besides being in township government positions, their biggest contribution was their work with the Spray Masters Water Ski Show Club.

25 years ago – 1994

“Clarkston hires new cops” Clarkston’s Police Department added two part-time officers, Terri Forgacs and Kelly Sexton. Their schedule would vary as they filled in for full-time officers and they would participate in road patrols, respond to calls and file accident reports.

“School board considers leasing buses” Deputy Superintendent Steve Lenar presented three cost scenarios for replacing buses to the Clarkston Community Schools Board of Education. Many of the current buses were 7.28 years old and over 100,000 miles.

“Not your average park design” Children from six schools came up with ideas including dinosaurs, rocket ships and house of mirrors when Don Burgerin, a designer visited Clarkston. He was designing a playscape for Bay Court Park on Andersonville Road.

50 years ago – 1969

“Service ends this week” After 27 years of service to the Clarkston community, Bob Parker, closed the door of his restaurant, Clarkston Cafe. It reopened with new owners after alterations.

“Clarkston girl named Homemaker of Tomorrow” Jane E. Johnson was named 1969 Betty Crocker Homemaker of Tomorrow for Clarkston Senior High School.

“Al Knake earns trophy” Clarkston wrestler Al Knake received the Outstanding Wrestler trophy for his efforts at a Fenton tournament. He defeated a Fenton wrestler in his weight class, 2-0.