A Look Back for February 16, 2022

From The Clarkston News archives

25 years ago – 1997

“Dads with heart” Little Valentines from all over the school district turned out with their fathers for Clarkston Community Education’s annual Dad and Daughter Dance.

“Architects hired for Phase III” The Clarkston Board of Education voted unanimously in a special meeting to hire the Rochester architectural firm of Roy G. French for Phase III which included a new elementary school.

“Skiers take first in regional” Clarkston High School Ski teams won a pair of regional championships at Pine Knob to qualify for the state championship. Kristen Atkinson took first place in the slalom race and Jennifer Trepte, first in giant slalom. Jason Callahan finished first overall in slalom and Kyle Russell, second in giant slalom.

50 years ago – 1972

“Sheriff’s patrol sought by April 1” Independence Township will ask the Oakland County Sheriff’s Department for three full time officers to patrol the area. The cost of the service was estimated to be $49,875 per year as opposed to $66,500 a year for four officers giving round the clock coverage all week.

“Teachers to get retroactive pay” Clarkston district teachers would be receiving back pay to September 1 for raises granted them in mid-December by the Board of Education.

“Around the township” Mr. and Mrs. Wendell W. Larson of West Church Street were hosts of a bon voyage party for Eric Davison of Hillside Drive who left for Paris, France to continue his work with Pontiac Motors.

75 years ago – 1947

“Large crowd enjoys P.T.A Hobby Night” A large crowd of adults and children attended the Hobby Show sponsored by the P.T.A. Mrs. James Glennie and her committee had displays nicely arranged showing variation in the hobbies including displays of buttons, rocks, shells, dolls, moths, pennants, stamps and many others.

“Women honored at double shower” Mrs. Roderick Muma of Clarkston and Mrs. Howard Peterson of Williams Lake were the honored guests at a double stork shower given by a group of friends.

“Hilltopper” Sixth, seventh and eighth graders met Mr. Al Pernell and Joy, his seeing eye dog, a Doberman pinscher, explained the work of the guiding dogs during an assembly program.