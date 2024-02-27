A Look Back for February 28, 2024

From The Clarkston News archives

25 years ago – 1999

Joint board meeting sparks ideas for future: Four local boards met in a joint board meeting to share thoughts and common goals which included members of the Clarkston Board of Education, Independence and Springfield townships and City of Clarkston.

Foundation surpasses endowment fund goal: The Clarkston Foundation held their ninth annual Member’s Luncheon in which several awards and grants were announced. The next day the foundation presented a symbolic check to Clarkston Schools for an endowment fund for the performing arts.

Five are goin’ to the Joe: Seniors A.J.. Grant and Andy Auten along with juniors Jon Robinson, Ryan L’Amoreaux and Pat DeGain qualified for the MHSAA Division I Wrestling Individual State Meet at Joe Louis Arena.

50 years ago – 1974

Alert homeowner spots reported burglars: Warren Newsted saw men leaving his house on Marvin Road as he returned home at about 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday. He pursued the getaway vehicle long enough to write down the license plate number. He notified deputies after he found his house had been ransacked. After a manhunt, deputies did arrest two men from Union Lake and Walled Lake.

Varsity Wolves now 12-4: The Clarkston Wolves Varsity Basketball team came up with solid wins as it increased its record to 12-4 and its league record to 7-2. Dirk Feneley led with 18 points and ten rebounds.

The mill stream: Brownie Troop 692 had a sledding outing on Monday. They had one of the coldest days to go, but as fast as they traveled they seemed to keep warm. The hot cocoa helped, too.

75 years ago – 1949

Large crowd at Mardi Gras party: Approximately 400 people, including many from Clarkston, attended the Mardi Gras party held at the Oakland County Sportsmen’s Club. Entertainment included square and modern dancing, card playing, games and a country store.

Clarkston 10 straight in league wins: In the last scheduled game of the season, Clarkston defeated Fraser on the road by a score of 46-32. John Adams led the team with 18 points.

Clarkston locals: Mr. and Mrs. Ward Robbins and Mr. and Mrs. Garnet Poulton were enjoying a few weeks of the Florida sunshine. Mr. and Mrs. Fred Beckman returned from spending a few weeks in Sarasota, Fla. They had a grand trip and enjoyed the exceptionally fine weather.