A Look Back for January 29, 2025

From The Clarkston News archives

25 years ago – 2000

I-75 traffic ideas outlined: Despite arguments against “paving Oakland County” with additional lanes on existing roadways, a recent study showed it might be the best way to relieve traffic congestion along the I-75 corridor. The ninth in a series of meetings to find solutions to traffic concerns and other concerns took place, Jan. 27.

‘Hearts’ to Honduras: Members of the Clarkston Community Church planned to celebrate Valentine’s Day in a very special way as they were going to give their time, energy, hands and hearts to an ongoing mission in Honduras through the national organization, “Hearts to Honduras.”

Sweet on the slopes: The Clarkston Boys and Girls Ski teams were boasting perfect 4-0 records after a win over Bloomfield Hills Andover. The boys team finished with a 13-24 win over the Barons with Brandon Rosengren finishing in first place. The girls team had a perfect night beating Andover, 10-34, with Megan Whipp taking first place.

50 years ago – 1975

Pine Knob hotel?: Tentative plans for a 420-room hotel/convention hotel on the back slope of Pine Knob’s ski hill was presented for review to the Independence Township. Joe Locricchio of Indusco Corp., owner of Pine Knob, said he had been in negotiations with the Hilton hotel chain regarding the site, and the plans had been deemed economically feasible.

Springfield woodcarver takes mall show honors: Springfield Township resident Wallace Newman had a lot of fun with the works he entered in the 13th Annual Oakland County Art Show at Pontiac Mall. His piece, “Moses on the Mount,” won the show for woodcarver artist, best of show and most popular of show. Three other Clarkston area residents receiving awards were Patricia A. Kessler, first place in the watercolor category; and Ida Caverly and Kathryn Brewer, honorable mention.

The mill stream: David Bickerstaff, of Clarkston, celebrated his 20th birthday. For the occasion, David enjoyed a peaceful dinner at home with his family, Mr. and Mrs. David Bickerstaff, Kevin and Ann along with close friends.

75 years ago – 1950

Clarkston wins over Beaver to hold league lead: The Clarkston Boys Varsity Basketball team defeated Big Beaver, 49-14, marking the end of the first round of league play. Clarkston was at the top of the league with five wins and zero losses with the overall record, 7-3. Miller led with 11 points with B. Olson scoring ten points.

Girl Scout news: Girl Scouts were busy with their winter activities. The tenderfoot scouts were working on second class requirements. The older ones worked on badges and served cocoa to the whole troop.

Clarkston locals: PFC Don W. Brown returned to duty with the Headquarters Co., of the Army Security Agency at Carlisle Barracks, Penn., after spending a ten day leave with his parents.