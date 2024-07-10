A Look Back for July 10, 2024

From The Clarkston News archives

25 years ago – 1999

Foyteck back as school board president: A new slate of officers were elected to the Clarkston School Board on Monday night. In a 4-3 vote, Karen Foyteck resumed the president’s spot, which she lost the previous year to Kurt Shanks by the same margin.

How ‘bout a nice, cool drink?: Clarkston kids Bryan Bates and his brother, Justin, along with their friend Amber Stokes, were selling lemonade at a booth at the corner of Washington and Holcomb streets. The trio was earning money to buy things they wanted and flowers for the Bates’ mom, who made the lemonade.

Awww…come on blue!: Young umpires were learning about life on the other side while being little league umpires in the Independence Township Parks and Recreation Baseball leagues. For Clarkston High School senior Rocky Lund, being a little league umpire was a lot of fun, but a job with a lot of other things thrown into the mix, he shared.

50 years ago – 1974

It’s a grand old flag!: There was a large turnout of Clarkston area residents on Thursday to watch the annual Fourth of July parade. A float sponsored by the “Trim for State Representative Committee” won first prize in the float contest while second place went to Dixie Baptist Church; and third place, Clarkston Jaycees. Non-float entrees to win prizes were 4-H Wranglers in first place; and Independence Township Athletic Association, second.

Village looking at church: A proposal to locate village offices in the old Methodist Church on the corner of Buffalo and Church streets in Clarkston was being given more serious attention by the Clarkston Village Council. The council was looking into the possible acquisition of the Hawke Tool Company building in Clarkston for as a community center in which the U.S. Post Office, the district court and the village offices could be housed.

Galaxy of stars small: About 50 Clarkston residents showed up at the Clarkston High School football field last Saturday to be in a movie about Clarkston being put together by the Bill Sandy Co. of Detroit. The movie production, entitle “City Portrait” was being made for distribution to one of the divisions of General Motors, according to associate producer of the movie Steve Israel.

75 years ago – 1949

Voters turn down Ford purchase: By a vote of 94 to 58, the citizens of Clarkston decided the Village should not buy the so-called Ford property on West Washington. It left the sale open to an engineering company from Detroit who had an option should the opportunity present itself.

Elaine Burts’ essay wins third place: In a national essay contest sponsored by “American Restaurant Magazine,” a national restaurant publication one of the prize winners was Elaine Burt. Burt, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Howard Burt of Oak Hill Road, won the third place prize $50.

Clarkston locals: Mrs. L. F. Walter and Mr. and Mrs. Ronald Walter and family went on Saturday to spend the weekend at the summer home of Mr. and Mrs. Harvey Dalton at Eagle Lake. Mrs. L. F. Walter remained for a few days. On her way back to Clarkston, she hoped to visit with Dr. and Mrs. Fulknerson at Kalamazoo.