A Look Back for July 17, 2019

From The Clarkston News archives

15 years ago – 2004

“Campaign websites increase, inform local voters on issues” Internet websites were the place to go for local residents to get important information on candidates for the August primary election and the November general election.

“Clarkston author relives his disc jockey days” Clarkston resident Peter Cavanaugh spent his life living rock and roll history and wrote about it in his novel “Local DJ, A Rock n’ Roll History.” His career began at WNDR in Syracuse at a young age.

“Delasko splits time between dusk, outdoors” For more than 30 years, Ray Delasko had been employed with Oakland County Parks and was park supervisor at Independence Oaks since it opened in 1976. Though he was an administrator and had an office, he like getting outside as much as possible.

25 years ago – 1994

“No injuries in apartment fire” Firefighters and sheriff’s deputies were on hand helping residents remove what they could following a fire at Green Lakes Apartments, where one 36-unit building burned.

“Balloons ‘glow’” Spectators ooh’d and aah’d as balloonists put on a “balloon glow” at Springfield Oaks County Park. As the sky darkened, the tethered balloons each lit their burners, lighting up the night during opening night of the weekend balloon festival at the park.

“Clarkston man wins home run derby” Mike Turk won the Third Annual Home Run Derby at Galloway Park in Pontiac. He won a 4-way tie for first and advance to a five-swing playoff to determine the champion. He was one of 15 area softball stars selected to compete.

50 years ago – 1969

“McGrath turns in resignation” Bud McGrath, varsity basketball coach, sent a letter to Clarkston High School Principal Milford Mason, asking to be relieved of his coaching job and to be allowed more time on his counseling responsibilities.

“Family reunited after 39 years” Marie Pedersen of Nestved, Denmark, and Oda Ktagh of Copenhagen, were reunited with their brother, Albert Petersen, after 39 years. They renewed acquaintances and traveled around Michigan for three weeks.

“Around the town” Ken and Marilyn Craft ventured to Detroit to visit Eric Craft where dinner and golfing were at the top of the list.