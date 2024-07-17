A Look Back for July 17, 2024

From The Clarkston News archives

25 years ago – 1999

Independence planning tool to help schools: A proposal to inform Clarkston schools about new residential developments and rezonings in Independence Township was adopted by the Board of Trustees at the July 6 meeting. The proposal, pitched by trustee Neil Wallace, would include the projected number of school-age children coming in those developments anticipated traffic concerns and other issues.

Ellis property site plans on the way in Springfield Twp.: Tim Birtas was ready to move forward with a site plan for the Ellis farm property, but he needed to run a few more things by the Springfield Township board. Following a meeting with the township planning commission in June, Birtas was approved by the township board for rezoning of a final portion of the land, July 8.

Fife camp teaches basketball the Clarkston way: It was the second year for the Dan Fife Basketball Camp, but the first year the camp’s namesake could run it the way he envisioned. Fife, the Clarkston High School boys basketball coach, said the camp was intended to allow kids to learn the game through making mistakes and then making adjustments. “It’s a good environment for players to work, learn and have fun,” he said.

50 years ago – 1974

Sign code enforcers bolstered by board: Independence Township would continue to pursue enforcement of its sign ordinance, despite what might have appeared to be some recent set-backs. The township board reaffirmed its stand and gave full backing of its enforcement agents, who indicated they were getting disillusioned about the lack of support they’ve received on the ordinance.

Clarkston girl earns state golf honors: Mary Jane Anderson won a first in the Jaycee Junior Golf Tournament to be one of three Clarkston young people to place in the state contest in Kalamazoo. Playing 18 holes on the Elks Golf Course, Anderson scored a 79 and Vivian Booker came in third with a 85. The boys played 36 holes and John Anderson placed fifth in the 16-17 age group with a 154.

The mill stream: Brenda Lewis, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Roy Lewis of Church Street, spent her summer taking care of her grandmother in Scottsdale, Arizona. Brenda was a senior at Clarkston High School and worked at an ice cream parlor in Scottsdale while visiting her grandmother.

75 years ago – 1949

Date set for election of reorganized school board: By an overwhelming vote, the Clarkston school district voted for reorganization as did the out-lying districts in voting to come into this district. The vote of the district in deciding to join Clarkston was 142 for to 30 against. The Clarkston district approved the measure 264 to 33.

R.H. Coltsons take western trip: Mr. and Mrs. Russell H. Coltson and son, Don, and Mr. Coltson’s parents, Mr. and Mrs. Elmore H. Coltson of Olivet, Mich., enjoyed a motor trip to Yellowstone National Park and back. On the way they stopped to fish the mountain streams and swim in the city swimming pools. They made a short trip up to Dinosaur National Monument where they saw dinosaur bones embedded in the hills.

Clarkston locals: Carolyn Ridgley spent a week in Three Rivers with her Grandmother Ridgley. She also spent a week in Kalamazoo with her Grandmother Ryall.