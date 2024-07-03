A Look Back for July 3, 2024

25 years ago – 1999

Everyone loves a parade!: An early morning rainstorm didn’t dampen the enthusiasm of parade onlookers on Saturday, July 3. The Independence Township Fire Department, which sponsored the parade, estimated over 11,000 people were in attendance. There were over 100 entries in the 1999 parade with award honors going to Clarkston Free Methodist Church in first place; St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church, second place; Mr. B’s Roadhouse, third place; Independence Parks and Recreation, Judge’s Award; 1937 Woody owned by Carolyn and Roger Bailey, Best Auto; and General’s Twirling Group, Best Child’s Entry.

Clarkston hooking up to township water is a many-sided issue: On March 7, 1995, a proposal that would have run a water main through the entire city of Clarkston was voted down by residents. Nearly five years later, the issue of a new city water system was again at the forefront, but with a few different twists. The Clarkston city council was looking into options to loop a water main through Main Street only, which would hook up with existing mains owned by Independence Township.

Simko race across generations: Three generations of the Simko family spent time together in the pits. The latest to get behind the wheel was 1999 Clarkston High School graduate Mike Simko, who was racing his family-built late model in the Late Model Division circuit. Mike was living out a dream of a lifetime and carrying on a long family tradition as he raced every Saturday night at the Owosso Speedway.

50 years ago – 1974

Firemen complete training: Fourteen new firemen, members of the Independence Fire Department, were awarded certificates on Sunday at Clarkston Café upon completing 66 hours of training.

Little League Fun Day was fun: An estimated 3,000 people showed up on Saturday for the Independence Township Recreation Department’s Family Fun Day, held at Clarkston High School. Funds collected from the many activities would go to the department’s Little League and girl’s softball programs. Kids participated in pitching and base-running contests, raffle drawings and game booths.

The mill stream: A group of Clarkston residents, better known as the “Clarkston Cafe Set” went to Charlevoix for the weekend for a golf outing. Nineteen couples gathered at the Antrim Dells Golf Course to play Scotch golf. The group went by bus and stayed at the Weathervane Motel. “A good time was had by all,” according to Mrs. Ken Craft.

75 years ago – 1949

Board fives facts in reorganization: The reorganization of schools, which was taking place in the surrounding communities, made it seem necessary that the same ideas be given consideration by Clarkston Schools. It would be up to the community to make a decision by voting on the issue on Thursday, July 7.

Big celebration in Clarkston Monday: Under the joint sponsorship of the American Legion, Clarkston Firefighters, Rotary Club and Board of Commerce, plans were going ahead for a big celebration on the 4th of July. Events included the parade beginning at 10 a.m., a horse show by the Dixie Saddle Club, a ball game between the east and west sides, and fireworks.

Clarkston locals: Mr. and Mrs. Garnet Poulton left on Tuesday for a short vacation in northern Michigan. Mr. and Mrs. Earl Terry spent a few days at their cabin.