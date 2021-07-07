A Look Back for July 7, 2021

From The Clarkston News archives

25 years ago – 1996

“Fun on the 4th” Jessica LaRoque, 5, looked at ease on the pony ride at Clintonville Park on July 4. It was one of the many activities enjoyed by all ages during the holiday.

“Class size reconsidered” New Clarkston Community Schools Superintendent Dr. Albert Roberts threw a new wrinkle into the district’s plans to renovate elementary schools when he suggested the board consider smaller class sizes rather than larger classrooms.

“Speed!” Chuck Davison, a truck driver from Goodrich, taking a break on I-75 in Clarkston, shared his thoughts on the speed limit boost on portions of Michigan’s rural freeways to have the speed limit raised to 70 mph. “It’s going to be a hazard. Most of us do 60 mph. You get a car doing 70, we’re going to be in the way,” Davison shared.

50 years ago – 1971

“June glass collection nets 55 ton” Bottles for Building reported 55 tons of household glass trash were sent to Charlotte’s glass recycling plant in June. The glass came from four townships with 28.5 tons from Independence Township.

“Pass local law against disorderly conduct” An ordinance designed to give police authority to deal with loitering and disorderly persons in public places was passed by the Clarkston council.

“Around town” Winner of third place award for floats from the Fourth of July parade was the Liberty Bell by the Clarkston Rotary Club. Dixie Baptist Church was first with the Statue of Liberty and Jobs Daughters was second.

75 years ago – 1946

“Green Acres Inn opens this week” A new completely remodeled Green Acres Inn made its bow to the public. Located “high on a windy hill” overlooking Clarkston and Deer Lake, it was making it’s bid for fame as the place where one may dine in comfort and enjoy dinners.

“Clarkston locals” Mr. and Mrs. George King of North Main Street returned to their home in Clarkston after spending several months at their winter home in Boyton Beach, Fla. The Kings reported the trip was uneventful but enjoyable.

“Our boys and girls in service” T/5 Dale Schmidt, son of Mrs. R. L. Schmidt of Clarkston, received processing for his return to civilian life and was awaiting transportation home. Cpl. Schmidt had been in the Philippines for eight months.