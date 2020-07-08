A Look Back for July 8, 2020

From The Clarkston News archives

25 years ago – 1995

“School budget ($39.8 million) quietly approved” Though several trustees said they had no input into it and had only received information two days before, the Clarkston Board of Education unanimously approved the administration’s $39.8 million general fund budget, June 28. The state law requires school budgets to be approved by June 30.

“History comes alive” The entire fourth grader at Springfield Plains Elementary made a class trip to Mackinac Island, June 7-9. There were 109 students, 52 chaperones and principal Dr. Sharon Devereaux. The students visited three forts and Hartwick Pines as well as the whole island.

“Finally!” After almost 50 years of golfing, Vic Kubani, of Clarkston, sank a hole-in-one at Atlas Valley Country Club in Grand Blanc. He hit the shot from the 159-yard 16th hole with an 8-iron.

50 years ago – 1970

“Derby Miss” Dawn Funck, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Donald Funck, gained the crown of Derby Miss by writing an essay on the Soap Box Derby, titled “The Big Day.” Her mom said Dawn wrote when she wasn’t reading.

“Holiday parade” Dixie Baptist Church had the largest entry in the July 4th parade. It was four bus loads of church members who sang and carried signs. Their entry won first place.

“Around town” The Independence Township Fire Department held their annual 4th of July party at the home of Chief and Mrs. Don Beach. Former fireman Ben Norris and Mrs. Norris from Florida were in town and everyone enjoyed seeing them again.

75 years ago – 1945

“Literary Club elects officers” The Clarkston Literary Club held their annual picnic at the home of Mrs. Garnet Poulton on Holcomb Street. During the business meeting, officers were elected and 14 attended.

“Clarkston locals” Mr. and Mrs. Gordon Wills and daughter, Reta, were visiting the home of Mrs. Bertha Jones.

“Our boys and girls in service” T. Sgt. Gerald Davies was awarded the Bronze Star for heroic and meritorious achievement in combat. At the time of publication, Davies was in the army of occupation and was stationed on the Yugoslav border. He made trips into Austria.