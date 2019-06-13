A Look Back for June 12, 2019

From The Clarkston News archives

15 years ago – 2004

“Clarkston, past and present” Second graders from Bailey Lake Elementary spent the day touring downtown Clarkston as part of a month-long study of the city’s history. Part of the tour included a stop at The Clarkston News to learn about the history of 5 S. Main St.

“Librarian enjoys 25 years of service” Director of the Springfield Township Library for 25 years, Cathy Forst had plenty of time to learn about a lot of things by helping people with their reading and research.

“Clarkston golfers advance to the state competition” The Clarkston Girls Varsity Golf team edged Grosse Pointe North out of the regional meet to take third place and qualify for the state finals with a score of 361. Grosse Pointe North finished seven strokes behind.

25 years ago – 1994

“Millage passes” Clarkston area voters approved an 18-mill school tax proposal to allow the district to tax non-homestead property at a higher rate than homestead property. For school board, Sheila Goins Hughes and Barry Bomier won the open seats.

“School bus damaged by water balloon” After being told twice not to throw a water balloon at a school bus, a 13-year-old Independence Township boy still did it anyway. A plastic bag of water hit the bus windshield, shattering it.

“Father-son team cleans up corner” Mike Shango and his father, Josif, were taking care of business. They purchased the plaza property at the corner of Clarkston and Eston roads and were giving the plaza a face lift inside and out.

50 years ago – 1969

“Thirty honor students receive awards” The senior assembly for the Class of 1969 was held at Clarkston High School where 30 honor students received awards. Jill Sansom, the class president, presided. The class prophecy was read by Claudia Gordon and Mark Cowan.

“Funk, Cattin elected; renew millage” Approximately 765 voters went to the polls with 511 voting yes for school district’s 3-mill renewal. Richard Funk and Walter Cattin were voted onto the Board of Education. Funk received 442 votes and Cattin, 410.

“Around town” Eleven-year-old Teri Thomson had her first pajama party. The party started around 5 p.m. and the seven girls didn’t fall asleep until around 3 a.m.