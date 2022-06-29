A Look Back for June 29, 2022

From The Clarkston News archives

25 years ago – 1997

Carol’s Village Grill, building sold: Regulars at Carol’s Village Grill said their good-byes to Don and Carol Borngesser, who had owned the restaurant at the corner of Main and E. Washington streets in downtown Clarkston for 12 years. Carol’s was officially sold to new owner Peter Berishaj.

Internet fraud – the new frontier: Clarkston resident Tracy Zatkoff filed a complaint with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Independence substation someone had used her credit card to purchases services over the internet. She couldn’t figure out how the person got her credit card number since she never used it herself online.

50 years ago – 1972

Scramble’s on: The candy flew during Clarkston’s annual Fourth of July parade and did the kids going after it. The parade on Tuesday drew a big contingent of political candidates and one of the largest crowds ever to turn out for the Fourth. First place winner in the parade was St. Daniel’s Catholic Church; second place, Boy Scout Troop 189; third place tie, Rotary Club and Dixie Baptist Church.

Clarkston golfers take two state firsts: Young Clarkston golfers took two first places and several other awards in the State Jaycee Invitational Junior Golf Tournament in Milham Park in Kalamazoo. Cindy Booker, shooting an 80, won the girls 16- and 17-year-old division Mary Jane Anderson, with a 99, was first in girls 14 and under.

75 years ago – 1947

Clarkston locals: Beverly Jean Cole, 8-year-old granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Cole, was beginning her singing career quite early. She was heard over the Flint station WWOK every Saturday morning, from 7:05 to 7:30.