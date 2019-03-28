A Look Back for March 27, 2019

From The Clarkston News archives

15 years ago – 2004

“Happy Birthday!” North Sashabaw Elementary students and staff celebrated the 100th birthday of Dr. Seuss complete with cake and the infamous white and red hat worn by the Cat in the Hat.

“Clarkston hoops team returns to quarterfinals” Clarkston Boys Varsity Basketball defeated Chippewa Valley for the regional title, 74-55. It sealed the boys trip to the quarterfinals and put them at a 20-4 overall record.

“Ron and Cindy Juzysta named boosters of the year” For well over 10 years Ron and Cindy Juzysta went the extra mile to make sure Clarkston High School athletes and fans had a great time at sporting events. Their hard work and dedication was honored as the two were named Athletic Boosters of the Year.

25 years ago – 1994

“Car-eating potholes arrive in township with spring” Oakland County Road Commission Spokesman John Joy warned though the the roads didn’t seem bad – just wait. Because the frost was so deep, once the frost started to come out of the ground there were going to be tons of potholes.

“Junior Optimist clubs formed at middle schools” Clarkston and Sashabaw Middle School students were honored and inducted into a brand-new Junior Optimist Club during a meeting of the Clarkston Area Optimist Club.

“Federal agent ‘Gypsy’ pays a visit” Gypsy, a member of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Beagle Brigade, visited the Clarkston High School Science Club. Gypsy and her handler, Robert Catcher, worked at Detroit Metro Airport looking for agricultural contraband bring into the country for bugs.

50 years ago – 1969

“Authority action may put disposal site in Independence” With the rejection of the new countywide waste disposal plan by the Southeast Oakland County Incinerator Authority, it appeared Addison Township would not have the dump site and Independence Township would.

“Fire guts home” A furnace motor froze at 6 a.m. at the Walts home off Snowapple, causing a fire that severely damaged the house. “People are so very kind,” Mrs. John Walts said following the fire.

“Around the town” Dr. and Mrs. Harold Ford were host to friends at a dinner and card party at their home on Cranberry Lake Road.