A Look Back for March 9, 2022

From The Clarkston News archives

25 years ago – 1997

“Not enough seats” Bids for the new high school were brought to the Clarkston Community Schools Board of Education for over $5 million. Included in them was the bid covering bleachers with a footnote stating it did not include north and south bleachers.

“String program piloted in two schools” Fourth grade students at North Sashabaw and Pine Knob elementaries were picking up violins thanks to a district mini-grant and the brainstorm of vocal music teacher Lois Richardson.

“District champs again” The Clarkston Boys Varsity Basketball team defeated Lapeer East, 67-40, in the district championship. Junior Dane Fife led with 38 points for a career high going 15-for-22 shooting.

50 years ago – 1972

“Davisburg girl wins Rotary award” Yvonne Marie Samuel, of Hall Road in Davisburg, was awarded a graduate fellowship from the Rotary Foundation of Rotary International for the 1972-73 academic year.

“Wolverine down Cougars” Clarkston Junior High School ended its 1971-72 basketball season with two big victories over Sashabaw Junior High, winning the eighth grade game, 37-30, and taking the ninth grade game, 53-58.

“Around the township” Mrs. C.H. Ingersoll of Snow Apple shared her son, David, opened a men’s hair styling shop called The House of Lords in Pompano Beach, Florida.

75 years ago – 1947

“League officials feted in Clarkston” A dinner, business meeting and social hour featured a meeting at Clarkston of Twin County Athletic League officials, coaches and their wives on March 11. Eighteen couples, including four from the local school, were in attendance.

“The Hilltopper” The spelling sharks of Clarkston were determined in contests held in the fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth grades. Winners Herbert Palmer, Janet Heineman, Virginia Warden and Wendell Cowdroy were awarded dictionaries with their names engraved on the covers.

“Marriage vows spoken in Texas” On March 4, Bette Whipkey Wade, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Walter Whipkey of Colorado City, Texas, and Richard O’Shaughnessy, son of Mr. and Mrs. John O’Shaughnessy of Clarkston, spoke their nuptial vows at the home of the bride’s parents.