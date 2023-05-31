A Look Back for May 31, 2023

From The Clarkston News archives

25 years ago – 1998

In memory: People stood solemnly, some under umbrellas in the light rain, as they listened to a series of patriotic readings and music during the annual ceremony at Lakeview Cemetery, following the Clarkston’s Memorial Day parade. The ceremony included the reading of the roll of deceased veterans and a 16-gun salute from American Legion Chief Pontiac Post 377.

Six receive tributes at awards breakfast: Six people received tributes at the 13th annual Michigan Week Community Awards Breakfast which included: Joyce Bleim for Citizen of the Year; Maria Mark, Adult-Youth Volunteer of the Year; Jodie Bargerson and Dane Fife, Young Person of the Year; Robert (Bob) Olsen of Planned Financial Services, Business Person of the Year; and Lubomyr O. Hewko, Community Preservation. The event was sponsored by Clarkston Area Chamber of Commerce and NBD Bank.

Students donate pennies – lots of them – for thermal imaging system: Pine Knob Elementary students raised $735 during a penny drive and the Pine Knob PTA donated $500 to help pay for the Independence Township Fire Department’s CairnsIRIS thermal imaging system.

50 years ago – 1973

In memory: Clarkston’s Memorial Day parade and ceremonies which followed at Lakeview Cemetery, blessed by a few hours of sunshine within the rainy weekend, recreated the history of the past.

New Eagle Scouts: Receiving their Eagle awards at American Legion Post No. 377 were Bob Russell, son of Mr. and Mrs. James C Russell, Sr.; and Lorin Oles, son of Mrs. and Mrs. Bernard Oles.

Springing up: Clarkston Co-op Nursery morning students, mothers and grandmothers went to Wildwood Park for fun and games and a lunch to mark the end of the term. Another group visited Hawthorne Park.

75 years ago – 1948

Sisters meet after 29 years: Mrs. Frederick W. Bishop and daughter, Marion, of Stafford, Staffordshire, England, came to Michigan to visit Mrs. Bishop’s brother-in-law and sister, Mr. and Mrs. Alex Solley. It had been 29 years since the sisters had seen each other.

Local ball team wins 6-4: The Clarkston Merchants baseball team chalked up its first victory of the season over Lake Orion, 6-4.

Clarkston locals: Arthur Frank and Arthur Frank, Jr., returned home from a short vacation in Washington, D.C. They claimed it was a grand time of year to travel because the hillsides and the valleys were cloaked in fresh green and blossoms dotted the landscape.