A Look Back for May 4, 2022

From The Clarkston News archives

25 years ago – 1997

“Spring plant sale returns to student-run greenhouse” Students in the floral/greenhouse program at Oakland Technical Center Northwest campus were counting down to their annual spring plant sale coming up in mid-May.

“Internet brings moms together” Carolyn Bush was one of two Clarkston moms to use the internet new moms support group via an America Online chat room.

“Chrysler brings careers to kids” Though it was “Take Your Daughter to Work Day” on April 24, over 70 employees from Chrysler Technological Center in Auburn Hills participated in “Take Your Work to Your Children’s School” instead. Martin Puroll, a Chrysler mechanical engineer, visited Bailey Lake Elementary where he had two sons.

50 years ago – 1972

“Village road funds down” The village of Clarkston was due to receive $4,371 in Motor Vehicle Highway Funds for the first quarter of 1972. While the statewide collection went up 5.8 percent, Clarkston’s portion was reduced from $4,847 received the same period in 1971.

“Springfield residents don’t like gravel” Springfield Township residents at a planning commission hearing expressed themselves with 139 opposed to 34 in favor of rezoning which would permit a gravel operation on a section of land on Ormond Road.

“Around the township” Roscoe and Urity Helsel of Whipple Lake Road celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with their eight children, 26 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Friends and neighbors joined in making the day enjoyable and memorable.

75 years ago – 1947

“Top honor students named this week” The administration of Clarkston High School announced the valedictorian and salutatorian of 1947. Katherine LaPlante was named valedictorian and Kenneth Hempstead named salutatorian.

“The Hilltopper” Jerry McSafety, the toothy, grinning, quick-witted ventriloquists dummy and his master Sgt. Fernelius of the Detroit Police Safety Department planned to present a safety talk to the children of Clarkston school.

“Clarkston locals” Dr. and Mrs. Don Stackable had as their guests for a month her parents, Mrs. and Mrs. Chester S. Goddard of Altadena, California. They drove the southern route and enjoyed fine weather and the scenery.