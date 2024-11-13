A Look Back for November 13, 2024

From The Clarkston News archives

25 years ago – 1999

Clarkston Cinema closed: The movie “Stigmata” had been on the marquee for about two months and was a sign Clarkston Cinema had closed. The 266-seat theater, located at 6808 Dixie Highway, was housed in the same building which included Boardwalk Inc. Real Estate. Larry Sefa, who owned Broadway, also owned the building and one-acre parcel. According to the legal notice, the property was in a state of foreclosure because Sefa was in default of his mortgage.

Getting vocal…about music: Hundreds of fifth graders from six Clarkston elementary schools practiced vocal music at the first-ever Fifth Grade Choir Day at Clarkston High School. The students were divided into three clinics which focused on several areas of vocal music, including work on rhythm, vocal ranges and expression.

Semi-sweet: Clarkston and Macomb Dakota varsity football teams battled through four-overtime periods in the Region 3 Finals, with the Wolves pulling out a breathtaking 57-56 victory to win their first regional title in school history. “I can’t even describe what I’m feeling,” said senior Andy North, who caught the game-winning two-point conversion. “I’ve never felt this way before in my life.”

50 years ago – 1974

Reickel named to board of education: Eric Reickel, of Rattalee Lake Road, a resident of Springfield Township, was appointed to the vacancy on the Clarkston Board of Education created when R. E. Weber resigned the prior month. Reickel, director of the Oakland County Parks and Recreation Department, received the unanimous vote of the board on Monday.

Clarkston downs Avondale: The Clarkston Varsity Football team wrapped up their season in style on Friday as they defeated the Yellowjackets of Avondale High School, 44-14. The victory was Clarkston’s fifth victory in a row and boosted their record for the season to 8-1, giving the Wolves the most wins of any Clarkston High School football team.

The mill stream: Keith Hallman said that although no formal invitations were given a few people stopped by the Hallman home on election night. “About 150 dropped in and out all evening,” Hallman informed. His wife, Betty, who was reelected to another term as Independence Township Treasurer, said the festivities began after the polls closed.

75 years ago – 1949

Citizens helps to beautify Clarkston: Through the Clarkston Farm and Garden Club, Mrs. J. R. Campbell was presented an elm tree to be planted at the end of Washington Street in memory of her mother, Sarah A. Field. Mrs. Campbell wished to add to the beauty of Clarkston in a living memorial in appreciation for the many kindnesses extended to her by the people of Clarkston.

Newlyweds take trip to Florida: On Saturday evening at eight o’clock about 200 guests witnessed the marriage of Laura Louise Vliet, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ransom T. Vliet of Clarkston, and John Graham, son of Mrs. Alma Graham of Pontiac. The newlyweds left on a honeymoon to Florida. Upon their return, they planned to make their home in Keego Harbor.

The Hilltopper: Clarkston High School sophomores sponsored the Harvest Moon Hop on Oct. 28. The gym was decorated with jack-o-lanterns, cornstalks, a scarecrow and orange and black crepe paper. A large crowd of students an alumni danced modern and old-time dances to music furnished by Mr. Gidley and his band. Students were in a particular good mood after winning the football game with Fraser.