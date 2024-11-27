A Look Back for November 27, 2024

From The Clarkston News archives

25 years ago – 1999

It’s showtime!: Clarkston High School’s Drama Department was getting ready for its annual “Theatre-A-Thon” set for December in the Performing Arts Center. Theater Director Jeff Tice said the vaudeville-type variety show was “incredibly exciting” with participation by the thespians, the Clarkston Madrigals, the Mime Troupe and many others.

Y2K OK, says local officials: As the new year approached, area government and other agencies assured residents the Y2K “bug” would not sting Clarkston or Davisburg. Springfield Township Supervisor Collin Walls said Y2K was no problem. “All the computers at the township are either new and Y2K compliant or made Y2K compliant last year.” At the Independence Township offices, Dave Kramer, township assessor was “reasonably certain” Y2K compliances were met in four key areas: the Department of Public Works (water and sewer) and Independence Township police and fire departments.

Kids ‘go postal’ with new project: Inclement weather couldn’t stop the mail from getting through at Pine Knob Elementary. Fourth graders at the school learned first-hand the inner workings of the postal system. They created their own stamps, sold them, and sorted and delivered letters.

50 years ago – 1974

Artrain is a success: Artrain had greeted 5,200 people as of Tuesday morning, according to Joan Kopletz of the Community Arts Council. The figure included school classes which attended in cooperation with the Board of Education policy since Thursday and the 1,300 people who went out in Sunday’s poor weather to see the exhibit. Clarkston High School Madrigal Singers, under the direction of Grayce Warren, delighted a standing room only crowd at the White Lake Road Depot for the opening of Artrain.

Clarkston girl cagers capture Wayne-Oakland trophy: The girls varsity basketball team from Clarkston High School wrapped up the regular season of play with a 64-26 victory over Milford. The win left the Wolves with a 16-1 overall record for the regular season. In Wayne-Oakland League competition, the team went undefeated with ten wins to claim its fourth consecutive league championship and trophy.

The mill stream: Michael Jacks, a sophomore at Central Michigan University, was a member of the set crew in the university’s production of “Twelfth Night.” The play was performed in the Fred R. Bush Theatre on the CMU campus. Jacks, a graduate of Clarkston High School and son of Mr. and Mrs. Bernard Jacks of Clark Road, was majoring in theatre at CMU.

75 years ago – 1949

Local firemen kept busy: Clarkston firemen answered two calls the previous weekend. They were called early Saturday morning to the Jesse Friday farm on Eston Road where the milk house was destroyed. The firemen kept the flames from spreading to the adjacent buildings. Damage was estimated at $500. Also on Saturday, the fire department received a call at 10 a.m. for the Carl Kellogg home on Clintonville Road. The place was entirely destroyed, and the roof and walls had collapsed before the firefighters arrived. A shortage of water made the work more difficult, and the firefighters had to draw water from a lake some distance from the scene.

Rummage sale grand success: The Clarkston Farm and Garden Club thanked the community for their generous donations and help which made the rummage sale possible and a success. Many in the village and vicinity were grateful for the many useful things, especially children’s clothes which they were able to buy so reasonably.

Dinner honors 94th birthday: Mr. and Mrs. Tinman Nelsey entertained at a family dinner at their home honoring her father, Mr. William Buzzard, who celebrated his 94th birthday on Nov. 17. The group enjoyed a very fine meal and an afternoon of visiting. Mr. Buzzard received some lovely gifts. He was very thankful that his health allowed him to attend such an occasion.