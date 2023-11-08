A Look Back for November 8, 2023

From The Clarkston News archives

25 years ago – 1998

Top honors go to CHS Marching Band: The Clarkston High School Marching Band scored big with a fifth place finish out of ten teams in Flight I at the Michigan Competing Band Association State Championship at Pontiac Silverdome. They scored 82.95 points from judges, performing their “Best of Beethoven” show.

1999 Expo moves to CHS: Over 88 businesses showcased their wares and services to about 1,200 visitors at the annual 1998 Clarkston Area Chamber of Commerce. “Everyone who came was thrilled at the quality of the displays and the fun atmosphere of our expo,” said expo chairman, Carrol Cantor of Carrol’s Flowers and Garden. The 1998 expo was at Clarkston Creek Golf Club, but the event would move to Clarkston High School in 1999 to better serve the crowds.

Sage runs 20th at state meet again: Compared to last year’s Class A state cross country meet, Clarkston junior David Sage improved his performance. Despite running a season-best time of 15:42.1, Sage again finished 20th overall at the Saturday meet held at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn.

50 years ago – 1973

Gas supply shortening: There were a few Clarkston area gasoline dealers who were talking about stocking oats and hay due to fuel shortages and price increases. In a survey conductd by The Clarkston News, shortages were also found among such accessory items as anti-breeze, batteries, and heating and motor oil. The general picture was spotty, the station owners reported, some of them foreseeing no problems. Others like those who obtain their supplies from Marathon were already feeling the pinch of a company truck driver’s strike.

Archery lanes for former Eagles: The Independence Township Zoning Board of Appeals granted its approval to Mr. and Mrs. Jack Holtom, owners of Archery Pro Shop in Drayton Planes, to reburbish the former Eagles Aerie at Dixie Highway and M-15 for an archery sports facility.

Springing up: Eight-years-old Tod Hess was the first young man in line to get Dan Fife’s autograph at Pine Knob Elementary. The third grade student was proud he went to the same school Fife attended when he was younger.

75 years ago – 1948

Leaves for Japan this month: Kristine Lynn Haywood, daughter of Staff Sergeant and Mrs. Frederick Haywood, was two years old on Oct. 26. Kristine and her mother were expected to leave Nov. 20 to join her father in Japan. S/S Haywood had been in Yokohama, Japan since January 1947.

Clarkston locals: Mrs. Lee M. Clark entertained at a brush demonstration with the sales commission for the benefit of the elementary school library. Others who entertained at brush demonstrations during the past week were: Mrs. David Mansfield and Mrs. Robert C. Beattie.

The Hilltopper: In second grade news, there were two new girls in the rooms, Betty and Bonnie Brewer. Most of the students learning how to tell time in the past week. They also started booklets about animals they could see at the zoo.