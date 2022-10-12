A Look Back for October 12, 2022

From The Clarkston News archives

25 years ago – 1997

The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree for Springfield’s new fire chief: Charles Oaks became the third Springfield Township Fire Department Chief, taking over for retired Marlan Hillman, who is Oaks’ father-in-law. His wife’s grandfather was the original Springfield fire chief in 1947.

Great Scot!: John Abaire, Jr., a costumed character at Michigan’s Renaissance Festival, traveled to Bailey Lake Elementary to help fifth grader Kaitlyn Lewis with her school project which was her mother’s ancestry from Scotland. Abaire volunteered his services as a “prop” – a plaid-clad warrior similar to “Braveheart.”

Paint the town: Some lucky art students from Clarkston and Sashabaw middle schools missed regular classes one morning to paint the town instead. The students were keeping up the tradition of painting downtown business windows for Halloween.

50 years ago – 1972

Village hall location explored: The Clarkston Village Council directed its attorney, Jack Banycky, to search land titles and restrictions on property the village owns behind the Town Shop off Depot Road to see if the property could be used as the site of a new town hall and community center.

Davisburg church celebrates: The First Baptist Church of Davisburg celebrated its 20th anniversary on Sunday, concluding a week of nightly special services. Rev. Highlights of the day included morning worship, dinner at the church, open house at the parsonage, moments of music, history, slides and evening service.

Around the township: A patch of pumpkins, and a passel of pickers can only make for a perfect pumpkin picking party – that’s exactly what Vic and Sally Kubani of Allen Road arranged for their three children, Mary, Ray and Gary, and all their cousins, aunts and uncles and of course grandpa and grandma.

75 years ago – 1947

Springfield has youth center: The young people of Springfield Township School District No. 6 gathered together and organized a Youth Center and were sponsoring a box social and dance on Saturday.

The Hilltopper: The first grade started phonics last week and were becoming quite interested in the names of the letters and what they say. They learned 14 words.

Clarkston locals: Mr. and Mrs. Richard T. Bullen and son, Tom, and Kay Robinson spent the week visiting Washington, D.C., and other points of interest in the east.