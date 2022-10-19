A Look Back for October 19, 2022

From The Clarkston News archives

25 years ago – 1997

Engler comes to Wolf country: When the Clarkston Athletic Council put together its tough, new athletic code of conduct, it never expected to get state-wide recognition. Governor John Engler dropped by Clarkston High School to compliment the council and the high school on its new code of conduct put into effect for the 1997-98 school year. “Clarkston High School has stepped up to lead the fight against alcohol and substance abuse. I applaud you.”

Youth Assistance records a busy year: Clarkston Area Youth Assistance saw a record-breaking demand for its services in 1996 and case worker Fred Morden expected to see a similar level of need by the end of 1997.

Kickers advance in districts in 2-0 win: Clarkston Boys Varsity Soccer started playoffs defeating Walled Lake Western in the first round of district playoffs, 2-0, with goals from Tom Dews and Russ Parrott.

50 years ago – 1972

A Halloween goodie: Two-and-a-half Amy Rice weighed about a fourth as much as the 107-pound pumpkin she was sitting on. Amy, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Lee Rice of Andersonville Road, was all dreamy thinking about Halloween on the pumpkin which was grown by Tony Pelc of 9357 Cherrywood.

What’s in a name?: The Independence Township Board scheduled a special meeting to change the names of some of the streets to those that they’re called by, and to eliminate, if possible, any street duplications in the county. It had all to do with getting street signs put up. The County Road Commission said it won’t do it unless the name agrees with information recorded by the Registrar of Deeds.

Around the township: Mrs. Hazel Gador, formerly of 105 Wompole Drive in Clarkston, celebrated her 80th birthday, Oct. 21, in Grand Rapids. She received many cards and gifts, including letters from President Richard Nixon and Governor William Milliken.

75 years ago – 1947

Color carnival a success: The Color Carnival was a complete success on Saturday, Oct. 18. An attendance which taxed the capacity of the 1,900-square feet of floor space of the big play room in the barn loft, in spite of a down-pour of rain, proved the loyalty of the friends of Harmony Valley Folk Art Center.

Harold Weston II is four years old: Harold Weston II was honored at his birthday party, turning four-years-old. Young guests enjoyed games, ice cream and birthday cake.

The Hilltopper: In third grade, in the six weeks spelling test of 40 words, Suellen O’Dell, Paula Parton, Pat Thayer, David Lissner, Janet Sue Willoughby, Raymond Dawley and Sharon Glennie received “Excellent.”