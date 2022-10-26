A Look Back for October 26, 2022

From The Clarkston News archives

25 years ago – 1997

Pierre retiring; corner to become strip mall: For 37 years, Pierre Gourand had told his customers not to squeeze the Charmin or pinch the tomatoes and loved every minute of it. But the long-time grocer who operated Pierre’s Country Market on the northeast corner of Sashabaw and Clarkston roads was ready to retire. He announced he sold five of his eight acres to developer Lance Weinberg, who was proposing a 30,000-square foot shopping center on the site.

County road commission requests CHS traffic study: The Road Commission for Oakland County asked the Clarkston school district for traffic studies surrounding the new high school on Flemings Lake Road. Concerns about traffic and road conditions surrounding the new high school surfaced when the site was announced. However, according to Gerald Holmberg, deputy managing director of the RCOC, this was the first time the agency made a formal way to address its concerns.

Four heading to state cross country meet: Clarkston Boys Cross Country finished in fourth place in the regional meet, missing the state cut by 14 points. The team did have three individual qualifiers: Matt Haver, in 11th place; David Sage, 13th; and Kevin Breen, 14th. Megan Plante qualified for the girls team with a seventh place finish.

50 years ago – 1972

Two stalwarts in Players’ “Dracula”: The Clarkston Village Players could not present their play “Dracula” without the technical skills of Lee Brown and Jim Sanford. Both were hard at work making “Dracula” a truly eerie production.

33-16 win for Wolves: Clarkston Varsity Football breezed past Milford with an easy 33-16 victory to end Wayne-Oakland League play for the season with a 2-3 record. Mark Blumeneau scored two of the five touchdowns in the first quarter.

Around the township: Games, decorations, prizes and good food made for a good old fashioned costume Halloween party at the Bill Halsey home on South Main on Saturday.

75 years ago – 1947

Hallowe’en Party tonight at school: A big time is planned for the annual Hallowe’en party at the school, sponsored by the Clarkston Rotary Club. The Torch parade began at 7 p.m.. There was also a traditional bonfire, group singing followed by judging.

Clarkston locals: Mr. and Mrs. J. Thompson Miller left for their home in Miami, Fla., on Thursday. On their way they planned to call on relatives in Akron, Ohio; Butler, Penn.; and Hendersonville, N.C.

The Hilltopper: An interesting history exhibit was being prepared by the sixth grade class in connection with their study of Early Man. Stone weapons, clothing, carts, wheels, clothing and pictures were made by the students.