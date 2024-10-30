A Look Back for October 30, 2024

From The Clarkston News archives

25 years ago – 1999

Clarkston voters re-elect incumbents: The incumbents were victorious in the Clarkston city council election. City manager Art Pappas said 127 of the city’s 927 registered voters went to the polls to cast their votes for four candidates for three two-year terms and one-year term. Voters returned three incumbents to office for two-year terms: Dan Colombo with 91 votes; Dave Savage, 84 votes; Walt Gamble, 83 votes.

Showing his ‘Merit’: When the results of his PSAT came in the mail, Tom Wisniewski was slightly off guard. Wisniewski, a senior at Clarkston High School, scored high enough to be named one of 16,000 Michigan National Merit Semifinalists, and was the only CHS student named to the list.

Boys clear regional hurdles: After three years of near misses at the regional cross country meet for the Clarkston boys team, Saturday’s meet was a hit. The Wolves qualified for the Class A State Meet as a team for the first time in school history with a second-place finish at the meet with 88 point at Springfield Oaks County Park. Clarkston placed three runners in the top 20 with David Sage in fifth place; Matt Haver, sixth; and Kevin Breen, 18th.

50 years ago – 1974

Students ready for Nov. 5 vote: A total of 209 students of the Clarkston High School social studies classes voted in a mock election. In the governor race, 93 students voted for Sander Levin and 76 voted for William Milliken. Locally, 86 voted for Robert Vandermark for Independence Township Supervisor and 43 voted for William E. Patrick.

Wolves defeat West Bloomfield: The Clarkston Varsity Football team earned its fourth shut-out of the season by defeating the West Bloomfield in front of a packed house of Clarkston fans. The Wolves finished their homecoming game with a 46-0 win.

The mill stream: Five-year-old Matthew Prucher, of Clarkston, and his 30 classmates from Kingsbury School made their television debut on Friday. They journeyed to Canada to film a segment for “Bozo the Clown” a CKLW Channel 9 children’s program. His mom, Nancy Prucher, said groups of children competed in games for prizes on the program. Matthew won a hockey stick.

75 years ago – 1949

School will not use church: The home economics room at the Clarkston School was planned to be divided by constructing a temporary partition to form an additional classroom for first and second grades. First and second grade students from the former Springfield District No. 1 would be transferred from the Clarkston Station School to the Clarkston School.

Harold Weston II is six years old: Mrs. Harold Weston entertained a group of young folks at her home on Wompole Drive honoring her son, Harold, who was celebrating his sixth birthday. They played games and presented Harold with many lovely gifts before enjoying a musical birthday cake and ice cream.

Clarkston locals: A card from Mr. and Mrs. John Mann said they arrived at their winter home in Orange City, Fla., on Oct. 11. They had a nice trip down. They spent a few days with friends in Hendersonville, N.C., and enjoyed the wonderful views in the mountains.