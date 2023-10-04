A Look Back for October 4, 2023

25 years ago – 1998

Field of dreams a reality: The new field at Clarkston High School opened to rave reviews for its first weekend. On Friday night, the varsity football team crushed Brandon, 55-28. On Saturday, the CHS Marching Band took center stage at the 21st annual band competition.

Clarkston schools’ student enrollment tops 7,000: The number of students enrolled in Clarkston Community Schools topped the 7,000 mark, according to the unofficial fourth-Wednesday student population count. The student count increased by about 246 over the year, from 6,777 to 7,023. Enrollment increased for Andersonville, Pine Knob and Springfield Plains elementaries, Clarkston and Sashabaw middle schools, and Clarkston High School.

Chamber of Commerce celebrates 10 years: Awards and congratulations for jobs well done were the order of the day at the Clarkston Area Chamber of Commerce annual meeting, Sept. 24. Members celebrated the Chamber’s tenth anniversary at the luncheon meeting at Clarkston Creek Golf Club.

50 years ago – 1973

Gas shortage could halt school buses: “Bus less school days” – the result of a lack of fuel to supply Clarkston’s fleet of 42 school buses could be a real possibility after the first of the year, according to Milford Mason, assistant school superintendent. Mason said the district filed a request for allocation of bus gasoline with the Office of Government Preparedness in Chicago.

Springfield to establish parks: Neighborhood parks in the widely separated areas of Davisburg, Andersonville and Jossman Acres were the goal of Springfield Township Parks and Recreation Commission. The sum of $7,500 was earmarked in the township budget for commission used.

Springing up: Pat and Pete Novosel of Simler Drive thoroughly enjoyed their trip to Yugoslavia, Bulgaria and Greece. While in Yugoslavia, they took the Riviera Cruise into the Adriatic Sea, and island tour. Pat and Pete were both excited about traveling to Greece, especially to Delphi.

75 years ago – 1948

Many new books added to library: Many new books were added to the elementary school library. When the school opened in September there were 597 books on the shelves, at time of press there were 634. The source of revenue was from waste paper drives.

Gail Weston celebrates birthday: Gail Weston, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Harold Weston, celebrated her eighth birthday, Sept. 22. She entertained a number of her young friends at her home. The children had a good time playing games including bingo before having supper and birthday cake.

The Hilltopper: A number of first graders were happy to report that their parents visited their room after the PTA dinner on Wednesday. The first graders are learning to ready the names of common colors and soon would make a color dictionary to take home. Each child received a primary pencil and learned how to hold them.