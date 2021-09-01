A Look Back for September 1, 2021

From The Clarkston News archives

25 years ago – 1996

“Nice message” The Clarkston Chiefs Football and Cheer teams entered an inspirational float in downtown Clarkston’s Labor Day Parade, as well as had an impressive number of marchers.

“The lure of the big computer” Clarkston High School was awarded a $25,000 grant to purchase computer equipment and added EarthVision to its curriculum thanks to the hard work of five students on Saturdays and over the summer after the five were encouraged to see what they could do by the US Environmental Protection Agency.

“Maine wins Cavalier Classic” Kristin Maine finished first place in the Cavalier Classic and the Clarkston High School Girls Cross Country team finished second in the first meet of the season.

50 years ago – 1971

“Thieves steal Jaycee TV” Thieves had broken a lock from the back door of the building that houses the Hursfall Realty Company as well as three additional locks to gain entry. They stole the Jaycee prize television set from the front window.

“Qualify for Hale Open” Jake Leonard and Big “T” Thomas qualified for the Hale Open Tournament for the eighth straight year, which was the first time anyone had qualified eight consecutive years.

“Wolves raring to go” After completion of Clarkston’s second annual football camp, varsity coach Paul Rakow was convinced his team had skill and determination to succeed.

75 years ago – 1946

“Large crowd enjoys talk on ‘Quilts’” A large group gathered at the Methodist Church to enjoy a lovely luncheon and the quarterly meeting of the W.S.C.S. with guest speaker Mrs. James G. Kinney and her mother, Mrs. Sara Forrester, who talked about quilting.

“Explorer Post has land and water trip” Mr. Otto Ivonen accompanied by five members of the Explorer Post returned from a trip to regional scout landing No. 7 to Boulder Junction. They drove from Clarkston through northern Michigan and the upper peninsula and into Wisconsin.

“Clarkston locals” Mr. and Mrs. Charles S. Matthews arrived at their home on Church Street after enjoying the summer at their lodge at Middle Island Point on Lake Superior near Marquette.