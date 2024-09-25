A Look Back for September 25, 2024

From The Clarkston News archives

25 years ago – 1999

Independence okays study for new township hall: Up to $25,000 funds were OK’d for a study on a new township hall. But the plot thickened concerning one of the possible site – 20 acres on Flemings Lake Road which was once considered for a Lakeview “II” Cemetery. The township was eyeing three sites on Flemings Lake Road, Sashabaw Road and in Clintonwood Park but nothing had been chosen. The Independence Township Board addressed the first step – approving the Independence Township Town Hall/Civic Center Space Needs and Site Selection Study Proposal.

A run for funds: Scores of kids outside Bailey Lake Elementary took part in the school’s all day Fun Run fund-raising event. The program was used as part of the school curriculum, said Marty Chaffee, school principal. “It’s great to see the parents and kids really rally around this,” he added.

Kickers blank Lakers: Clarkston Boys Varsity Soccer team defeated West Bloomfield, 4-0, putting the Wolves second place in the OAA Division III. Dustin Coleman made five saves in the net recording his third shutout of the season. Bill Kalush led with two goals while Mark Zerba and Jared Bauer each had one goal.

50 years ago – 1974

New advisory signs installed on Maybee: An experiment in controlling speed in school areas on major thoroughfares was initiated on Maybee Road in front of the Sashabaw schools. Advisory signs noting “Pedestrian crossing next half 1/2 mile – please reduce speed to 25 mph when children are present” were installed.

Sashabaw Cougars beat CJH Wolverines: The Sashabaw Cougars Freshman Football team beat the Clarkston Wolverines Freshman team, 28-2, in both teams’ season opener. The Cougars took the lead quickly off a 43-yard touchdown pass to halfback Chris Camp.

The mill stream: Mrs. Jerome Wilford, of N. Main Street, returned with her son, Jay, from a year in Scotland, where she, Jay and her husband had been staying. They lived on the west side of Scotland in a town called Rhu. When the Wilfords first arrived in Scotland, they watched TV for two weeks to get the hang of the Scottish brogue.

75 years ago – 1949

Clarkston may have a high school band: At the special meeting of the Clarkston School Board on Monday night, it was to appropriate a sum of money to purchase instruments for a high school band. There was a request for those in the district who had instruments they wanted to sell to contact the school.

C. Drakes return from western trip: Mr. and Mrs. Clarence Drake and daughter, Mary, returned early Sunday from a wonderful vacation in Arizona. They were guests of Mr. and Mrs. Edsel Drake, who planned many short trips of interest. One day was spent in Nogales, Sonora in Mexico where they visited the curio shop and a typical Mexican market.

Mrs. Rockwell gets birthday surprise: Mrs. Elizabeth Rockwell, of W. Washington St., was pleasantly surprised when a group of relatives and friends gathered at her home to help her celebrate her birthday, which was Sept. 19. A delicious birthday dinner was served and two birthday cakes graced the table.