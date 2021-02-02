Acknowledging academic achievements

Ava Thewes, of Clarkston, has been named to the Dean’s List at the University of New Hampshire for earning honors for the Fall 2020 semester.

Thewes is majoring in Sport Studies.

Students named to the Dean’s List at UNH are students who have earned recognition through their scholastic performance during a semester enrolled in a full-time course load (12 or more graded credits).

Highest honors are awarded to students who earn a semester grade point average of 3.85 or better out of a possible 4.0. Students with a 3.65 to 3.84 average are awarded high honors and students whose grade point average is 3.5 through 3.64 are awarded honors.

UNH is located in Durham, N.H.

***

Sarah Lacey and Andrew Ross, both of Clarkston, have been named to the Dean’s List at Cedarville University for the Fall 2020 semester.This recognition requires the student to obtain a 3.75 GPA or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.

The university is in Cedarville, Ohio.

***

Colin Coppersmith, of Clarkston, has earned a Master of Science in Analytics from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta.

Coppersmith was among approximately 3,800 undergraduate and graduate students who earned their degrees during the Fall 2020 semester and were recognized during the institute’s Commencement exercises December 11-12 at Bobby Dodd Stadium.