Addyson Ray, 14

Addyson Lynn Ray, of Clarkston, passed away February 3, 2023 at the age of 14.

She was born on May 22, 2008, in Commerce, cherished daughter to Andy Ray and Amanda Dohring-Ray.

Dear sister of Adrian Dohring-Ray, loving granddaughter of John (Carol) Hartwick and Jim (Terese) Ray, niece of Nathan (Kate) Hartwick, Adam Hartwick, Heather (Shane) Quinlan, Scott Ray, and the late Christian Hartwick, and cousin to Abigail, Savanna, Gabe, Reese, and Asa.

Addyson was a force of nature with a spitfire personality.

She was a student at Clarkston Junior High School where she loved being social with her friends.

Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, February 8 at 11 a.m. at Coats Funeral Home, Clarkston, 8909 Dixie Highway. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 4-8 p.m. Interment will take place in the Preserve within All Saints Cemetery.

Memorial donations in Addyson’s name may be made to Clarkston SCAMP.

Kindly keep Addyson and her family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

