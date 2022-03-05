Agnes Madill, 98

Agnes L. Madill, of Clarkston, passed away on March 1, 2022 at the age of 98.

Preceded in death by her husband Woodrow, sons Gary and David, granddaughter Jillian Peters, and grandson Garth Erin.

Loving mother of Karen (Finn) Bronsen, Judith (Garth) Feeney, Laurie Peters, and Linda LePere (Ken), and mother-in-law of Gloria and Mary Jean Madill. Proud grandmother of 20 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. Dearest sister of Marianne “Susie” (late Pete) Tobin.

Agnes was a proud and active member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses.

Agnes enjoyed working on crossword puzzles, watching game shows and playing board games and cards with the family.

Graveside memorial service at Lakeview Cemetery in the spring.

Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston on Saturday, April 2 at 1 p.m. followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m.

Interment at Lakeview Cemetery.

