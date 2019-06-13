All nighter

Clarkston High School graduates partied the night away after their commencement safely at the Grad Night Party at the high school, June 3.
The students were entertained with laser tag, inflatable twister, bull riding, chair massages, wax hands, airbrush tattoos, photo booth, DJ, casino, full menu of favorite foods from local restaurants, and many other activities.
