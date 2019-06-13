All nighter

Clarkston High School graduates partied the night away after their commencement safely at the Grad Night Party at the high school, June 3.
The students were entertained with laser tag, inflatable twister, bull riding, chair massages, wax hands, airbrush tattoos, photo booth, DJ, casino, full menu of favorite foods from local restaurants, and many other activities.

As part of the Senior All-Night Party festivities at Clarkston High School, 2019 graduates Emily White and Jake Reynolds rode around Clarkston High School on Segways. Photos provided
At the Senior All-Night Party, June 3-4 at Clarkston High School, new graduate Megan Mayernik tried her hand at riding the mechanical bull.
As part of the Senior All-Night Party festivities at Clarkston High School, 2019 graduates Emily White and Jake Reynolds put on sumo wrestling outfits and mugged for the camera.

