Alvin Miller, 91

Alvin C. Miller, of Clarkston, passed away on March 2, 2023 at the age of 91.

Preceded in death by his loving wife of 51 years, Dottie.

Father of Dennis (Tonya) Miller and the late Brian (Kelley) Miller, grandpa of Alex, Bennet, Lauren, and Larry (Jessica), great-grandpa of Wyatt, and brother of Gene (Jeri) Miller and the late Louise (late Melvin) Smith.

Preceded in death by his parents William and Mildred Miller.

Al served in the U.S. Air Force and retired from General Motors. He enjoyed traveling with the Air Stream Travel Club. Al was very conscientious of our environment and he had many hobbies that showed his appreciation of nature: tree farming, bee keeping, raising farm animals, and riding his golf cart around his country property.

Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston on Wednesday, March 8 from 3-8 p.m. Interment with military honors on Thursday, March 9 at 2:30 p.m. (arrive at 2:15pm) at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly.

Memorials may be made to Salvation Army, Neighbor For Neighbor or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Online guestbook wintfuneralhome.com.