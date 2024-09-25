America’s Corvette Club donates more than $6,000 to SCAMP

This year’s Corvettes America show hosted on Saturday, Aug. 10 by America’s Corvette Club, resulted in a $6,410 donation to SCAMP. The show’s auction made up $5,000 worth of the donation, while personal member donations amounted to another $1,410. On hand for the check donation on Sept. 3 where (right to left) SCAMP’s Managing Director Amy Darnell, Show Chairman Ed Osterman, Club Treasurer Walter Perigon, Club President Richard Heldenbrand and Vice President Dean Johnson (seated). Each year about 300 Corvettes plus hundreds of spectators attend the Corvettes America show held at the Everest Collegiate High School and Academy campus grounds in Clarkston. The show is one of the largest Corvette shows in the midwest area and relies on approximately 90 club volunteers to help make it a success. Photo provided.