Angels’ fundraiser

Angels’ Place Race hosts a fundraiser on Thursday, Feb. 21, from 5-9 p.m. at Mr. B’s Roadhouse, 6761 S. Dixie Highway.

A portion of customers’ total bill will go towards the race, which supports people with developmental disabilities in the community. Angels’ Place Race, which includes a 1-mile Family Fun Run, 5K Bruce Clifton Run, and 10K Run, will be on May 11, starting at St. Daniel Church in Clarkston. Check www.angelsplacerace.org.