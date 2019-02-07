Angels’ fundraiser

By on No Comment

Angels’ Place Race hosts a fundraiser on Thursday, Feb. 21, from 5-9 p.m. at Mr. B’s Roadhouse, 6761 S. Dixie Highway.
A portion of customers’ total bill will go towards the race, which supports people with developmental disabilities in the community. Angels’ Place Race, which includes a 1-mile Family Fun Run, 5K Bruce Clifton Run, and 10K Run, will be on May 11, starting at St. Daniel Church in Clarkston. Check www.angelsplacerace.org.

Angels’ fundraiser added by on
View all posts by Phil Custodio →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.