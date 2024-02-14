Angels’ Place Race kickoff event planned for Feb. 21-22

By Matt Mackinder

Clarkston News Editor

CLARKSTON — The annual Angels’ Place Race is set for May 11 through downtown Clarkston with a kickoff event planned for Feb. 21-22 at Mr. B’s Roadhouse, 6761 Dixie Highway.

The kickoff event will run 11 a.m.-9 p.m. both days. A portion of the customer’s total bill (dine-in or take-out) will go towards the upcoming race. When ordering, bring or mention the Mr. B’s flyer.

“In order to raise funds for Angels’ Place, the Angels’ Place Race was established 17 years ago,” said race organizer Paul Maxwell.

The annual race includes the 1 Mile Family Fun Walk, 5K Bruce Clifton Run and Walk and 10K Run. It all starts at St. Daniel Catholic Church, 7010 Valley Park Dr.

Proceeds from the Angels’ Place Race help support homes and services for individuals with developmental disabilities, providing a loving, happy, healthy homes. Angels’ Place provides care for life.

Angels’ Place is a nonprofit charity organization, providing people–centered services, including homes and professional support, for persons with developmental disabilities. Since 1992, Angels’ Place has been a community that has offered a full array of services for people with developmental disabilities that nurture the spiritual, social, cultural, health, and citizenship needs for each person.

The 2024 race planning committee includes Rick Clark, Anne Clifton, Julie and Erik Gascho, Patty Hopcian, Shannon Keen, Jim and Lynn Lenhardt, Maggie and Paul Maxwell, Michelle Peterson, Kelsey Rogers, Steve Savoie, and Andrea Yedlin.

“Our race relies on the great support from local businesses, organizations, and participants for this fundraiser event,” Maxwell said. “For over 17 years, we have received great support from local businesses and organizations. We are seeking both participants, sponsors, and volunteers for the 2024 Angels’ Place Race. We are promoting the online race registration at angelsplacerace.org.”

For sponsorship opportunities, also visit angelsplacerace.org or email Maxwell at maxwellpm333@aol.com.

PHOTO: Participants take part in the 10K event as part of the 2023 Angels’ Place Race through and around downtown Clarkston. Photo: Provided