Anita Davison, 93

Anita J. Davison, of Clarkston, passed away on October 23, 2022 at the age of 93.

She is preceded in death by her husband Glenn.

Beloved mother of Joette (Ron) Brock, Jolene (the late Verlin) Boggs, and Jan Schultz Aten, and proud grandma of Gretchen (Steve Moffson) Brock, Ronald Brock II, Shauna (Tom) Gosley, Jennifer Boggs-Beer, Brian Boggs, and Karie (Mitchell) Saxton. Lovingly called “GG” by her 14 great-grandchildren.

Anita retired from Clarkston Schools after nearly 30 years of dedication to her students. She went on to work in early childhood development to train educators. She was incredibly grateful and proud of the impact she had on her kindergarten and first grade students. Anita truly kept a place for each one of them in her heart.

A funeral service will be held Thursday, October 27 at noon at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Family and friends may visit at the funeral home Thursday beginning at 11 a.m. Interment at Ridgelawn Cemetery, Oxford.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Clarkston Schools Scholarship Fund to aid in the future education of local students.

