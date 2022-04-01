Anna Muhleck, 84

Anna Marie Muhleck, of Clarkston, passed away on March 29, 2022 at the age of 84.

Preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Earl.

Loving mother of Rita (Joe Siekirk) Ball, Dave (Julie) Muhleck, Tom (Katie) Muhleck, and Jim (Lisa) Muhleck. Proud grandmother of Nick (Lauren), Chad, Joshua (Addi), Jessica, Noah, Jack, Wyatt, Quinn, Ella, and Adam. Dearest sister of Betty (late Harold) Lawson.

Anna was an extremely charitable person. She was very generous with family and anyone in need.

Anna embraced traveling after retirement and enjoyed spending time with the grandchildren.

Family and friends may visit Monday, April 11 from 4-8 p.m. at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Funeral mass 12 noon Tuesday, April 12 at St. Anne Catholic Church, Ortonville. Interment will follow mass at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly.

Memorials may be made to Ortonville Community Emergency Fund “OCEF.”

