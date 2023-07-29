Anne Rose, 92

ROSE

Anne Shakespeare Rose, of Clarkston, passed away on July 27, 2023 at the age of 92.

Wife of the late Herbert N. Rose, mother of Alan (Marya Gutek) Rose, the late Bruce (Susan) Rose, and the late Jonathan Rose, grandmother of Kate Rose, and great-grandmother of Spencer.

Preceded in death by her parents Archie and Ruth Shakespeare, her brother Paul Shakespeare, and her especially close friend Dick Stone, with whom she traveled with extensively.

She was loved by many and will be missed by all, including her close friend Pat Bone, who has been a great help for many years.

Anne was a very kind person who had many friends.

In her early years, she was a champion tennis player at the Deer Lake Racquet Club.

She enjoyed reading so much, that after she lost her vision, she listened to hundreds of audio books. Anne was a librarian for many years after earning her master’s degree in Library Science.

Family and friends may visit Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home, Clarkston on Friday, Aug. 11 from 3-6 p.m for a memorial visitation.

Memorial donations may be made to Clarkston Independence District Library.

