Annual four-day Save & Share celebration at Skaff Furniture-Carpet One begins Nov. 24

FLINT — In what has become as much of a holiday tradition as parades, football and a Thanksgiving turkey, the 12th Annual Skaff Save & Share event will once again take place Nov. 24-27.

Over the past 11 years, this annual event has helped raise more than $200,000 for local charities. That’s money that has stayed in the Genesee County community to help those less fortunate.

“We’ve been a Save & Share charity partner with Skaff from the very beginning and we’re excited to be a part of this important event again,” said Dallas Gatlin, executive director of Carriage Town Ministries. “Over the years, Save & Share has really had a positive impact on our community and it’s been a privilege to be associated with such amazing organizations.”

In addition to Carriage Town Ministries, Communities First, the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan and Whaley Children’s Center are all once again involved.

As in years past, 5% of each and every furniture and flooring purchase over the four-day event will go to support the all-important work of these four outstanding organizations.

Customers can choose the charity they would like to support, or, if they prefer, they can share their donation among all of them.

“We are excited for everyone to stop by and see us over those four days,” said Dick Skaff, president of Skaff Furniture-Carpet One. “We’re going all out to reduce prices so our customers realize genuine savings on brand name furniture and flooring.

“With a portion of every purchase going to local charities, it really adds to the festive spirit of the season. It truly is a win-win situation for everyone.”

Skaff Furniture-Carpet One is family-owned and has been in business in Genesee County since 1911. The 70,000 square-foot Skaff Warehouse/Showrooms are located at 23-Expressway and Hill Road.

Today, Skaff offers all the best brand names in furniture and floor covering, including Karastan Carpet, Flexsteel, Smith Brothers of Berne, Bassett, Serta, Tempur-Pedic and more.

“Our family is thankful for the loyalty and support we’ve received throughout our more than 100 years in business,” said Skaff. “Save & Share is just one way of giving back to the community that has given us so much.”

PHOTO: From left, Glenn Wilson of Communities First, Mindy Williams of Whaley Children’s Center, Dick Skaff, Kara Ross of the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan, and Dallas Gatlin of Carriage Town Ministries. Photo provided