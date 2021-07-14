Annual Garden Walk promising to be distinctive, delightful event

BY SUE SAJDAK

Special to The Clarkston News

Breathtaking neighborhood gardens, lakeside stunners, and even an agriculture-based teaching site will be featured in the Clarkston Farm and Garden Club’s 15th annual Garden Walk on Wednesday, July 21.

This year’s walk is “distinctive, informative and relaxing,” said Cathy Mooney, who, with Chris Shull-Gamble, is one of two co-chairs. “Visitors will see some really unique private gardens and get ideas on what might look good in his or her yard.”

Jeff and Lynn Gordon, veterans at searching for ideas that work, are owners of one of the six sites on the walk.

“We really are partners in the garden,” the Gordons said, and both are willing to share tips on what has worked for them.

“I was lucky enough to travel on my job,” Jeff, who is now retired, explained. “I stayed at some very nice resorts with very nice landscaping and brought those ideas home.”

Gordon added learning on the fly has been a staple in his yearly garden work.

“I probably didn’t do enough to prepare the soil,” Jeff said of 30 years ago when they first started on the site that is now a surprising suburban delight. “Supplementing the soil is key to creating a better growing environment as plants are added or even moved.”

“We spent a lot of time going to nurseries and asking ourselves where we could put what we saw,” Lynn added. “We bought stuff just to fill up space.”

Buying a single plant has given way to designing in multiples, added Lynn, who is in the gardens every day.

“I’ve learned if a new plant or a new idea works for you, it’s good,” she said.

Several of the homeowners will be available for questions and Garden Club members, some of whom are master gardeners, also attend.

Plant lists will be provided and menu specials for attendees are available at several area restaurants.

“This is a chance to see well-tended, well-loved gardens close by,” Garden Club veterans said, emphasizing the visits are self-guided and held rain or shine. “Some of the plantings, while not rare, are unusual specimens and a treat for the horticulturally curious.

“Go with a friend and pick a nice spot for lunch or dinner.”

This fundraiser helps the Garden Club support the downtown planters and the Clarkston Independence District Library grounds, programs on plants and the environment for students and teachers and finance college scholarships.

The walk is 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 21.

Advance tickets are $15 online at clarkstongardenclub.org through July 20, or available at Bordine’s, 8600 Dixie Highway; The Gateway, 7150 N. Main; and the Clarkston Independence District Library, 6495 Clarkston Road. Day of walk tickets at $18 are available only at the library ticket tent.

For additional information, contact clarkstongardenclub@gmail.com.