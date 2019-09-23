Anthony J. MONTGOMERY

MONTGOMERY, Anthony J.; of Goodrich; Sept. 21, 2019; age 58; husband of Jan; father of Carly & Logan; step-father of Matt (Ally), Eric, Alec (Chelsey); son of Alice (late Robert) Montgomery; son in law of Don & Peggy Brann and Joan Stieb; brother of Joan, Robin (Georgia), Janet (Elaine) & Andy (Jenny); brother in law of Duane (Tanya), Daryl (Theresa), Dale (Theresa), Dennis (Liz) & Joy; former husband and friend of Janice. Tony was the proud owner of Montgomery & Sons, Inc. He served in the U.S. Army. Tony was also an honorary member of the Lions Club. He loved golfing, listening to music and hanging out with friends and loved ones. Memorial Visitation at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston on Friday, Sept 27th at 11:30 am. Memorial Celebration of Life Service at 1:00 pm. Private inurnment Great Lakes National Cemetery. Donations may be made to Lupus Foundation of America. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com