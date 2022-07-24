Anthony Mastrantonio, 73

Anthony R. Mastrantonio, of Ocala, Fla., formerly of Ortonville and Warren, passed away July 19, 2022 at the age of 73.

Brother of Marcy (late Mario) Rotondo, Roger (Roxanne) Mastrantonio, and Linda Mastrantonio, also many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by his parents Antonio and Mary.

Tony was an avid sports fan and enjoyed fixing things. Family graveside service at Ortonville Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston.

Memorials may be made to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital or W. MI Spina Bifida Organization.

