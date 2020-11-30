Antonio Covarrubias, 87

Antonio “Bill” Covarrubias, born to Antonio and Eloise on January 8, 1933, went to be with the Lord on November 23, 2020.

He joins his wife Jean in Heaven.

Father of Antonio (Cheryl) Covarrubias, Jeanne (Guy) Cagle, Loren (Bonnie) Covarrubias, Kim Covarrubias, Robin (Brad) Rice, Jesse Covarrubias, Pamela Covarrubias, and Joni Covarrubias.

He was preceded in death by his son, Matthew.

Bill had 23 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and two great-great granddaughters.

He will also be missed as “Papa Bill” by the congregation of Mt Zion Church. Funeral service was held Saturday, November 28 at 10 a.m. at Mt. Zion Church. Private family burial at Ottawa Park Cemetery, Clarkston.

Arrangements entrusted to Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mt. Zion Church.

Online guestbook wintfuneralhome.com.