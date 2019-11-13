Apiary Club earns sweet recognition

The Clarkston High School Apiary Club recently earned state recognition for its locally-made Clarkston honey.

The club, which is made up of 15 students and advisor Mike Olsen, submitted its Fall Honey for judging at the Michigan Beekeepers’ Association Fall Conference on Oct. 19 in Ann Arbor, coming in second in the state in taste and third overall for presentation.

Interested in getting a taste? The students are selling two-ounce honey bears for $2 and half-pound squeeze bottles for $5 in the CHS office or in Room A111 (CSMTech). After Thanksgiving, they will also be offering organic lip balms for sale in a variety of flavors for $3.