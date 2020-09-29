Area man building school desks for those in need

BY MATT MACKINDER

Clarkston News Editor

Now that the new school year has started and the calendar has flipped to October, some students are learning from home and, admittedly, still adjusting.

At school, most students work at a desk. At home, some may not have that luxury.

That’s where Nate Hawes comes into play.

Hawes, a Clarkston resident who went to high school in Troy, has taken on a project making desks for those that are in need.

“Since my high school days, I have been building miscellaneous furniture for friends and family,” Hawes said. “I have always wanted to find a way to give back to my community because I have been fortunate enough to stay employed during the pandemic. I chose to build desks shortly before the school year after hearing multiple school districts are abruptly shifting to online learning. I had a tough time envisioning more family members crowded around the dinner table to get their respective work done.”

Hawes’ Facebook page “Desks By Nate” and Facebook Messenger through that page are his primary modes of sharing his work and receiving requests for a desk. Donations are encouraged on Venmo (@Nathaniel-Hawes-1).

“Desks are free to families in need,” he said. “We don’t verify income levels, but I trust the community to respect the mission. We have seen how the demand for desks has skyrocketed in recent months and I’m fortunate to have had a number of families back out of their request since they have the means to purchase one at this time. Right now, we are operating as 100 percent donation driven and we want to help as many families as my garage workspace can handle.”

Hawes said his desks take roughly five hours to build and another three hours in painting and finishing.

As of mid-September, Hawes had built four desks and said he has a wait list of roughly 35 stretching into the middle of November.

Hawes moved to Clarkston with his wife in 2015 and the couple has two young children. He graduated from Troy Athens High School in 2006 and his wife is originally from Rochester.

“My goal is to continue to make desks for families in need as long as there is a demand and virtual learning,” said Hawes. “On my page, you will see we are offering five accent color options. My goal through all of this is not to simply fulfill a temporary need, but to provide kids with a desk that they can feel a sense of pride with and really call their own. The materials are economical, yes, but the quality of a desk is important to me, so the donation does not feel like a compromise.

“I get great joy from building things and I am eager to see how this can positively impact our community.”