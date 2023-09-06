Art in the Village offering something for everyone

By Matt Mackinder

Clarkston News Editor

The popular Art in the Village event is coming up Sept. 16-17 with its 51st edition at downtown Clarkston’s Depot Park.

More than 80 artisans, dealers in vintage goods, and marketplace vendors will be set up along with a food court, live music and children’s activities.

The free event is sponsored by the Clarkston Community Historical Society, which will sell Clarkston-themed merchandise and antiques and collectibles that have been donated by local residents, and Yellow Dog Marketplace.

Proceeds support the CCHS Historical Museum and collection, educational programs, the historical markers throughout the city, and other community activities.

The event runs 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sept. 16 and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Sept. 17.

“People can expect a park full of artists that created jewelry, pottery, art, home decor, candles and soaps, items for your pets, unique clothing and accessories, pop-up shops from some of our locals, our event sponsor Yellow Dog Marketplace, the Finch, Serenity and Grace, the White Blossom Farm, vintage items, great food and specialty treats, and so much more,” said show chair Amy Wilson. “This year, we have new food items, new vendors, and our antique tent is full of new treasures. This annual event is 51 years young and brings locals and friends from afar to the village of Clarkston where friendship and support is weaved throughout Depot Park in support of preservation of the history of Clarkston.

“A special thanks to the city for allowing Art in the Village to have a home in the beautiful Depot Park. We love our ‘work together’ attitude with the village. Also, a shout out to Yellow Dog Marketplace for sponsoring this year’s Art in the Village.”

“Sponsoring is my way to say ‘thank you’ to the community that supports my store,” added Yellow Dog Marketplace owner Marla Sanford.

Wilson added that even after 51 years, the event continues to evolve.

“With Depot Park improving each year, this has allowed us to add more vendors, a new area of vintage vendors, local pop-up shops, food trucks, and a farmer’s market from Eston Farms,” said Wilson. “However, the things that haven’t changed are our loyal volunteers, help from students from our Clarkston schools, and the community members that come down and stroll through Depot Park as they enjoy shopping and catching up with friends and neighbors.”

The collaboration with the historical society is also a win-win, said Wilson.

“Art in the Village is the wheel that continues to turn so the Clarkston Historical Society is able to maintain our free museum for our community, located in the Clarkston Independence District Library,” said Wilson. “Stop in – it’s a walk through Clarkston’s past. We preserve Clarkston’s rich history with love and pride. We are also proud of the historical markers we have placed throughout our village. We love to see community members stroll through town and stop and read these signs of people and events that occurred hundreds of years before. As we preserve Clarkston history, we are able to share this history with the students of Clarkston. All of these things are made possible because of Art in the Village.”

“Clarkston is our hometown where we live and raised our families. Being a member of the Clarkston Historical Society is a way we all give back. We love our town as it is today, but we feel strongly about preserving Clarkston‘s history, so visit Art in the Village. It will feel like coming home.”

PHOTO: More than 80 artisans will have their works on display and for sale the weekend of Sept. 16-17 downtown at Depot Park. Photo: Provided by Amy Wilson